Kerala BJP asks Pinarayi Vijayan not to create panic

Thiruvananthapuram :

"The country is passing through one of its worst times and irresponsible statements should not be made by responsible people. On December 13, Vijayan had publicly said vaccines would be given free to all and now he has shot off a letter to the Prime Minister about shortage of vaccines. The role of the state government is only that of a postman," said Surendran.





"The PM has made it clear that from May 1 all above the age of 18 would be given vaccines and when that is the case, what was the need for Vijayan to write a letter and create a scare. Looking back when the state had enough vaccines, only 13 per cent were used. When the elections came, nothing was done and now the vaccine issue is being used for political reasons, just like what happened when the state suffered the worst ever floods in 2018. Then it was said the Centre has done nothing. The Modi government is not like the Pinarayi Vijayan government, it will do what is promised," added Surendran.





Surendran added that issues will be resolved by the Centre as things are under control and there should be no negative vibes from any quarter.





In the past one week Covid cases have surged and for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic the total number of Covid positive cases crossed one lakh.