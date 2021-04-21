21.57L active Covid cases in India, double of last year

New Delhi :

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "Government of India and States/Union Territories are trying their best to come out of the pandemic. There are 21.57 lakh active cases, which is 13.82 per cent of total cases. Over 85 per cent people (1.32 crore) have been cured. More than 13 crore people have been vaccinated in the country which also include 30 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours."





As per the government data, states having more than one lakh active cases are Maharashtra (6.85 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (2.23 lakh), Karnataka (1.59 lakh), Chhattisgarh (1.26 lakh) and Kerala (1.18 lakh).





About 146 districts in the country have reported case positivity rate of over 15 per cent, 274 districts have reported case positivity rate between five to 15 per cent and 308 districts have reported case positivity rate of less than five per cent.





He said that in the age group 10-20 years, about 8.07 per cent cases were reported in the first wave last year, while 8.50 per cent cases were registered in the same age group in the second wave.





He claimed that adverse events following immunization (AEFI) incidents in India is very low and about 0.04 per cent people tested positive for Covid after the second dose of Covaxin, while 0.03 per cent tested positive for Covid after the second dose of Covishield.





"Around 87 per cent of health workers and 79 per cent of front-line workers have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines. People waiting for second dose will be given priority," Bhushan said.



