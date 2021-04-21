Deeply distressed by patients' death due to leakage in oxygen tank at Maharashtra hospital: Prez

New Delhi :

At least 22 COVID-19 patients on ventilator support suffocated to death on Wednesday when their oxygen supply stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage of the civic-run hospital in Nashik, officials said.





"I am deeply distressed by the unfortunate incident of patients dying due to gas leaks in a hospital's oxygen tank in Nashik, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish all other patients a quick recovery," Kovind said in a tweet in Hindi.