Man held for black-marketing Remdesivir in Noida

Noida :

The accused, Rachit Ghai, from Delhi's Pitampura area, was living in Noida Sector-168.





According to the police, a team of Noida Sector-20 police station and Crime Branch Gautam Budh Nagar arrested Ghai on Tuesday while he was selling the medicine at a premium. The police have also recovered 105 doses of the injection, a car and Rs 1.54 lakh cash from him.





The accused was selling the injection at Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000 per unit to needy people. He was procuring the medicine from Delhi and Chandigarh. The police is now trying to trace the source of the medicine.





DCP Crime Abhishek Singh said: "The man was arrested on April 20. He is a resident of Delhi and had been in Noida for the last few months. He was selling the medicine at a premium and was sourcing it from Delhi and Chandigarh."





"However, the police are investigating who was providing him these medicines. He has been booked under various sections of the IPC," the DCP added.