PM Modi expresses grief over 'heart-wrenching' tragedy at Nashik hospital

New Delhi :

The patients died due to the interrupted oxygen supply at a civic hospital for COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra's Nashik following the leakage from an oxygen storage plant, District Collector Suraj Mandhare said.





Modi tweeted, "The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour."





