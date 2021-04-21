HM Amit Shah condoles loss of lives in gas leak incident at Nashik hospital

New Delhi :

At least 22 patients died due to interrupted supply of oxygen at Zakir Hussain municipal hospital for COVID-19 patients following leakage from an oxygen storage plant.





"I am distressed to hear the news of the accident of oxygen leak in a hospital in Nashik. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident.





"I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the other patients," Shah tweeted in Hindi.