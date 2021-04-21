Haryana provides police protection to oxygen tankers

Chandigarh :

The state government's action comes in the wake of one oxygen tanker that was heading to Faridabad hospital via the national capital was 'looted' by the Delhi government a day earlier.





"We have sufficient stock of oxygen. We are producing 270 metric tonnes. We were getting the (oxygen) stock from Baddi, but the Himachal Pradesh government had stopped that supply. It was coming from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and that was too stopped," Vij told the media.





"I have stationed police officials on all oxygen plants in the state. First of all we will meet the requirement of Haryana. We are being pressurized to give (the oxygen) to Delhi. If there is any left-over oxygen then we will give. We have no problem," he said.





Describing the Tuesday's incident of 'looting' the tanker as unfortunate, Vij, who also holds a Home portfolio, said "now the police escort will accompany all tankers carrying oxygen".