Wed, Apr 21, 2021

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tests positive for coronavirus

Published: Apr 21,202103:41 PM by PTI

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The 61-year-old minister said he is following medical advice after his report came positive.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (File Photo)
New Delhi:
"This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of my doctors. Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested," he tweeted. 

"All the work of @EduMinOfIndia is being conducted normally observing necessary precautions," he added.

Conversations