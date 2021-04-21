5 prisoners escape from Rajasthan's Nokha jail

Jaipur :

The jail break happened on Tuesday midnight.

The roads to the surrounding districts have been blocked from Bikaner in search of the absconding prisoners. The police were clueless about their whereabouts till the filing of the report.

As per the information, the jail break incident was reported around 2.30 a.m. when prisoners crossed the walls of jail using blankets after breaking the window ceiling.

Of these, four prisoners are from Hanumangarh and one is from Haryana.

Police officials reached the spot on receiving the information and all police stations nearby have been put on alert mode.

The connivance of an outsider is not being ruled out, said police officials, adding that all absconding accused were in jail in the case of narcotics.

Sixteen prisoners escaped from the Phalodi jail in Jodhpur district on the night of April 5 with the connivance of the jail staff.