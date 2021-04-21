Nearly one crore people vaccinated in UP till now

Lucknow :

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to inoculate over 99,27,150 people, including healthcare and frontline workers and people above the age of 45 years who have got their first dose of the vaccine, said an official statement.

According to a government spokesman, "Vaccination of people aged above 60 and those between 45 and 60 is being conducted at a war footing across the state in private and district hospitals, and medical colleges.

Amid the massive surge in coronavirus infections across the country, Covid testing and vaccination are going on in full swing in the state.

To bring down the transmission level and to provide a safety shield to the people aged above 60 years, the second dose of the vaccine was also given to as many as 6,11,595 people across Uttar Pradesh.

According to the official data, having administered 17,43,786 first and 10,78,093 second doses of the vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers, Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 90-lakh mark.