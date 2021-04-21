Oxygen stocks to last only next 8-12 hrs in many Delhi hospitals: Sisodia

New Delhi :

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's nodal minister for Covid-19 management, said he is getting calls from all several hospitals regarding shortage of oxygen and many of them need supplies immediately.

"In many hospitals in Delhi, oxygen is available till only next 8-12 hours. We have been demanding for one week to increase the oxygen supply quota to Delhi, which the Central government has to do. If oxygen does not reach the hospitals in sufficient quantity by tomorrow morning, there will be an outcry," Sisodia said in a tweet.

Late on Tuesday, the Chief Minister's Officesaid: "We (Delhi Govt) are responding to the below query, that 241 MT of oxygen was supplied to Delhi on Monday and 355.33 MT on Tuesday (upto 3 p.m.) by five manufacturers, and the total stock of oxygen in the city's hospitals upto 3 p.m. on Tuesday was 508 MT."

Sisodia also shared the list of some government and private hospitals with the period for which they have oxygen supply.

Among government hospitals, DDU Hospital has 12 hours supply, the Burari Hospital and Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for 8 hours, Ambedkar Hospital for 24 hours, the Acharya Bikshu Hospital for 10-12 hrs.

Amid private hospitals, the B.L. Kapoor Hospital has 8-10 hours supply, the Stephen Hospital for 12-15 hours, Max Patparganj for 10 hours and the Maharaja Agrasen for 5 hours.

On Tuesday, the city recorded another massive surge in new Covid cases at 28,395, the highest single-day spike so far while there were 277 deaths.