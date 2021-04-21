J and J wants to begin clinical trial of single-shot vax in India

New Delhi :

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had in February approved Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine that works with just one dose for emergency use.





“Johnson & Johnson is partnering with health authorities and the world’s best scientists to provide the safety and efficacy data necessary to support worldwide emergency use of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate,” the company said in a statement. This comes close on the heels of the Central government last week deciding to fast-track emergency approvals for all foreign produced coronavirus jabs that have been given a similar nod by the World Health Organization or regulators in the United States, Europe, Britain or Japan. “In line with this commitment, we have submitted an application to the DCGI requesting approval to conduct a bridging clinical study of our single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India to comply with local regulations”, the statement added.





We understand India’s pharma requirements: US on raw material





The Biden administration has conveyed to Delhi that it understands India’s pharmaceutical requirements and promised to give the matter a due consideration, observing that the current difficulty in the export of critical raw materials needed to manufacture vaccines is mainly due to an Act that forces American companies to prioritise domestic consumption. Since the US has ramped up the production of vaccines, the suppliers of its raw material, which is in high demand globally and sought after by major Indian manufacturers, are being forced to provide it only for domestic manufacturers.