Tue, Apr 20, 2021

Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

Published: Apr 20,202103:29 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh was also tested positive for COVID 19 yesterday.

File photo
File photo
Chennai:
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

''After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID,'' the 50-year-old posted on Twitter. ''All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,'' he wrote.


A number of Congress leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma have tested positive for COVID-9. Singh is admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations