In new record spike, Telangana logs 5,926 cases

Hyderabad :

Massive surge in Covid cases continued across the state as 25 out of 33 districts recorded over 100 cases during the last 24-hours. Four districts saw over 400 new cases.

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 3,61,359 while 18 fatalities have taken the death toll to 1,856.

According to a bulletin by the state health department, the case fatality remained at 0.51 per cent against the national average of 1.2 per cent.

During the 24-hour period that ended 8 p.m. Sunday, 83,089 tests were conducted while 1,29,637 samples were tested the previous day.

Greater Hyderabad and surrounding districts remained the worst affected along with the districts bordering Maharashtra.

The state capital reported 793 new cases. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy district adjoining Hyderabad reported 488 and 455 cases respectively.

Nizamabad district bordering Maharashtra saw 444 new cases followed by 262 in Kamareddy, 247 in Khammam, 208 in Warangal Urban, 205 in Jagtiyal, 146 in Warangal Urban, 195 in Mahaboobnagar, 188 in Mancherial, 184 in Sangareddy, 168 in Karimnagar, 167 in Nirmal, 167 in Siddipet, 149 in Nagarkurnool, 144 in Nalgonda, 129 in Vikarabad, 129 in Wanaparthy, 121 in Suryapet, 117 in Yadadri Bhongir, 116 in Rajanna Sircilla, 113 in Bhadradri Kothagudem, 105 in Adilabad and 103 in Warangal Rural.

The number of active cases in the state also jumped to 42,853 from 39,154 the previous day.

A total of 2,209 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,16,650.

The recovery rate has slipped further to 87.62 per cent against the national average of 85.6 per cent.

The health authorities tested 1,22,143 samples, taking the total number of tests to over 1.19 crore. Samples tested per million population jumped to 3,20,875.

The number of patients in Covid hospitals in the state increased to 14,622 from 13,701 the previous day.