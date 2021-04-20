Critical COVID-19 woman safely delivers baby in hospital

Thane :

The 37-year-old woman was admitted to the ICU of the civic-run COVID-19 hospital, located at an Art Gallery, due to her critical condition and low oxygen saturation, Kalyan- Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) spokesperson said.





She gave birth to a baby boy through normal delivery on Monday, the official said in a release.





The official claimed it is the first time that a pregnant woman patient had a normal delivery in the KDMC-run COVID-19 hospital.





As the newborn was underweight, he was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a private hospital, the release said.