Night curfew clamped in Puducherry from today

Puducherry :

The beach road at Puducherry will remain closed after 5 p.m.

It may be noted that the fatality rate in the union territory touched 1.5 per cent on Monday which is above the national average of 1.2 per cent.

Puducherry headquarters has the maximum number of deaths with 572 fatalities; Karakkal has 84 deaths followed by Yanam 45 and Mahe 12.

Interestingly, the recovery rate of the union territory is 88.8 per cent which is above the national average of 86 per cent.

On Monday, Puducherry reported 565 fresh cases taking the total number of active cases to 4,692 of which 3,849 are under home isolation and treatment. 365 people have recovered from the disease on Monday.

The Health Department has sent 7.33 lakh swab samples for testing in the union territory of which 6.66 lakh samples turned negative and more than half of the population of the union territory underwent Covid test. Puducherry has a population of 14 lakh people.

A press release from the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare states that it has so far administered Covid 19 vaccines to 30,202 healthcare workers, 17,961 frontline workers and 1,08 lakh others taking the total of people who were administered vaccine to 1.55 lakh people.