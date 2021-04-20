No oxygen shortage in UP, says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow :

Claiming that there is no shortage of oxygen in the state, the government spokesman said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all hospitals with 100 beds or more to set up their own oxygen plants.

This would reduce their dependence on liquid oxygen to a great extent, the spokesman said.

"The Chief Minister said that a plan should be prepared to implement this in existing hospitals and all hospitals which come in future, should have this facility. MLA funds can be used for this purpose," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that National Security Act and Gangsters Act will be invoked against anyone hoarding and black-marketing lifesaving drugs and oxygen. The government will also take steps to confiscate their properties.

The state government has also decided that the oxygen produced by all enterprises will be used only for medical purposes.

The MSME and industrial development departments have been asked to constitute a team and follow up on this and ensure that hospitals close to these units are supplied the oxygen.

Officials concerned have been asked to constantly assess the state's current and future demand for oxygen.

This would help ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen.

Additional chief secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal said, officials have been appointed to coordinate between the district administration and oxygen producers so that oxygen could be made available in any area where there was a shortage.

Alok Kumar, principal secretary (medical education) said, 13 oxygen plants are being set up in the state, five of which are being set up by DRDO in Ram Manohar Lohia Institute and Cancer Institute in Lucknow and medical colleges in Kanpur, Agra and Jhansi.