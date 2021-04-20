Active Covid cases cross 1-lakh mark in Bengaluru

Bangalore :

"With 9,618 new cases registered on Sunday, the city's Covid tally shot up to 5,56,253, including 1,03,178 active cases, while recoveries rose to 4,47,854, with 4,240 patients discharged during the day," said the daily bulletin.

Of 146 Covid deaths across Karnataka in the last 24 hours, 97 were in Bengaluru, taking the state's toll to 13,497 and the city's toll to 5,220 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

The southern state registered 15,785 fresh cases on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 11,76,850, including 1,42,084 active cases, while recoveries rose to 10,21,250, with 7,098 discharged during the day.

Among the districts, 652 positive cases were reported in Tumakur, 568 in Mysuru, 513 in Kalaburagi, 320 in Hassan, 318 in Bidar and 302 in Vijayapura in the state's northwest region.

Of 720 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 166 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 107 in Kalaburagi, 69 in Tumakur, 44 in Kolar, 43 in Davangere, 40 in Mysuru, 29 in Dharwad and 28 in Chamarajanagar districts across the state.

Out of 1,23,212 tests conducted across the state during the day, 9,591 were through rapid-antigen detection and 1,13,621 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 12.81 per cent and case fatality rate 0.92 per cent across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 84,785 people, including 40,092 senior citizens above 60 years of age and 42,701 in the 45-59 years age group got vaccinated in the day across the state.

"Cumulatively, 71,17,405 eligible people, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state," added the bulletin.