Covid control room to resume functioning in Hyderabad

Hyderabad :

Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar, on Monday directed the officials to re-start the control room in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

This control room will function round-the-clock to provide information to people about Covid and the measures being taken to check its spread. Senior officials will be deployed to monitor the control room.

Arvind Kumar, who reviewed the sanitation drive in Hyderabad, also asked the Zonal and Deputy Commissioners of GHMC to ensure that government and private hospitals in the city take steps for disposal of bio-medical waste as per the rules. He pointed out that the face masks thrown by citizens on roads also come under biomedical waste.

Suggesting that a special nodal team be set up in GHMC to meet the needs of the citizens relating to Covid-19 and to give suggestions and advice, he said that officials should work in mission mode like the way they did during the first wave last year.

Arvind Kumar warned that any laxity on part of the officials in sanitation works in the city will not tolerated. He said in view of the ensuing rains, officials should ensure that garbage is cleared from roads everyday to check the spread of infectious diseases and Covid.

He told the officials to give top priority to garbage clearance and there should no negligence in sanitation in view of the current pandemic situation. He asked Deputy Commissioners and assistant medical and health officers to make a field visit every day before 6 a.m. to monitor sanitation works. He warned that action will be taken against the officials not making field visits.