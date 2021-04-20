TTD Chief Executive to head Andhra Covid command centre

Amaravati :

"Reddy, Executive Officer, TTD, Tirupati, is hereby appointed as Chairperson of the state Covid command and control centre with immediate effect and to report immediately," Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said in an order.





As part of appropriate measures to handle the evolving Covid pandemic situation, the Andhra government has decided to appoint a Chairperson for the centre, which was revived only on Friday, with as many as 35 bureaucrats named with various responsibilities across the state.