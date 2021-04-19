PM Modi wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

New Delhi :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished good health and a speedy recovery to his predecessor Manmohan Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here with a mild fever.





Singh, 88, has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which is a dedicated COVID facility, sources said, adding his condition is stable.





They said Singh had a mild fever in the morning and later tested positive for COVID-19.





"Wishing our former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery," Modi tweeted.





The doctors are monitoring Singh's condition. He had taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.