Mon, Apr 19, 2021

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Published: Apr 19,202107:45 PM by PTI

Reports said that he has mild symptoms and is now in isolation and a team of doctors is monitoring his health.

File photo
Hyderabad:
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

''Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19 today.

He has mild symptoms.

He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse.

A team of doctors is monitoring his health,'' the Chief Secretary said in a release.

On April 14, the Chief Minister had addressed a massive election rally at Halia in Nalgonda District, about 140 km from here for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, which went for the polls on April 17.

