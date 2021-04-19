Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Reports said that he has mild symptoms and is now in isolation and a team of doctors is monitoring his health.
Hyderabad:
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.
''Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19 today.
He has mild symptoms.
He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse.
A team of doctors is monitoring his health,'' the Chief Secretary said in a release.
On April 14, the Chief Minister had addressed a massive election rally at Halia in Nalgonda District, about 140 km from here for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, which went for the polls on April 17.
