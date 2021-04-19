Delhi lockdown: What is allowed and what is not

New Delhi :

1. Who are exempted?





• Officials of Government of India, its autonomous or subordinate offices and PSUs, on the production of valid I-card and as per the restrictions imposed by Government of India. • Offices of Delhi government, autonomous bodies, corporations shall remain closed except those involved in essential and emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments. • Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency Services, District Administration, Pay and Account Office, Services, GAD, Electricity, Water and Sanitation, Public transport (air, railways, Delhi metro, buses) including all incidental services or activities that are essential for smooth functioning of all modes of public transport (such as handling of cargo, ticketing, air freight station, CFS ICD etc), Disaster Management and related services, NIC, NCC and Municipal services, and all other essential services. • All Judicial officers, official staff members of all courts of Delhi on the production of valid I-card, service ID card, photo entry passes permission letters issued by the court administration. • All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical etc, and other hospital services (such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical oxygen suppliers and other medical and health services including incidental services/activities such as the supply of medical instruments & consumables, sanitation, security) on the production of valid I-card. • Pregnant women and patients for getting medical health services along with an attendant, on the production of valid I-card, doctor's prescription, medical papers. • Persons who are going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, on the production of valid |-card. • Persons coming from or going to airports, railway stations/SBTs allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket. • Officers/officials functioning in the offices of Diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on the production of valid I-card. • Electronic and print Media on production of valid I-card. • Students shall be allowed to appear in the examination on the production of a valid admit card. The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall be allowed to travel on the production of a valid I-card. • Movement of persons for marriage related gatherings up to 50 persons (on the production of soft or hard copy of marriage card) and funeral/ last rites related gatherings up to 20 persons is continued to be allowed.





2. Who will require an e-pass?





Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments offices providing following services and commodities shall only be allowed: • Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, opticians, medicines and medical equipment, newspapers distribution. • Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs, SEBI/ Stock related offices • Telecommunications, Internet services, Broadcasting and Cable services, IT and IT-enabled services. • Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce. • Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets. Water supply, Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services. • Cold storage and warehousing services. • Private security services. Manufacturing units of essential commodities. • Manufacturing units of non-essential commodities having onsite workers Production units or services, which require continuous process • Delivery of food by way of home delivery, take away by restaurants or eateries. • Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors shall be allowed.





3. Transportation during curfew for those in exempted categories, with e-passes:





• Public transport such as Delhi Metro and public buses will run with up to 50 pc seating capacity •





Autos, e-rickshaws, taxis, cabs, Gramin Sewa and phat phat Sewa will be allowed to ply with up to 2 passengers • Maxi cabs will be allowed for upto 5 passengers • RTV (up to 11 passengers) shall be allowed to function 4. There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement transportation of essential goods. No separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movements.





5. What will be completely closed?





a) Except aforementioned exempted allowed movements and activities, all other private offices establishments shops shopping centres, malls, weekly markets, manufacturing units, educational & coaching institutes, cinema theatres restaurant and bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment, amusement, water parks public parks & gardens sports complexes, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons, beauty parlours, swimming pools (except being used for training of sports persons for participation in national and international events), construction activities (except where labourer are residing onsite) shall remain closed during curfew.





b) All social-political sports, entertainment, academic and cultural-religious festival related and other gathering and congregations shall be prohibited.





c) Stadia shall be permitted to open for organizing National International sports event without spectators.