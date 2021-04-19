Governor to preside over all-party meet to discuss COVID situation in Karnataka

Bangalore :

According to an official meeting notice from the Chief Minister's office, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, will be attending the virtual meeting, scheduled at 4.30 PM on Tuesday.





The meeting with leaders of opposition parties called earlier by the Chief Minister on Sunday, was cancelled after Yediyurappa tested positive for COVID and his subsequent hospitalisation.





He will be attending Tuesday's virtual meeting from the hospital where he is undergoing treatment, official sources said.





However, the Governor will preside over Tuesday's meeting, according to the meeting notice.





Governor Vala had on April 14 attended a virtual meeting chaired by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Governors of all the states to discuss the COVID situation and vaccination drive.





Modi in a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers earlier this month had called for the involvement of Governors in handling the pandemic and also of personalities from different fields to push compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour and pandemic management guidelines, including for providing vaccination to eligible people.