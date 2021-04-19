6-day lockdown in Delhi says Kejriwal

New Delhi :

He made the announcement during a televised address in which he said the fourth wave of the pandemic in Delhi has brought healthcare services to the brink of collapse.

"In order to prevent a total collapse, LG Anil Baijal and I took this decision. And in this duration, essential services will be allowed and more beds will also be set up," the Chief Minister added.

As the city logged around 23,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Kejriwal and Baijal held a meeting earlier in the day to discuss the overall situation.

"I won't say our health system has collapsed but it is at an alarming stage due to the resurgence," Kejriwal further said, adding the overall situation in the city was critical.

On Sunday, he had stated that less than 100 ICU beds were available in Delhi and there was a shortage of Oxygen too in Delhi's hospitals.

Sisodia and Jain visited several government hospitals till late night on Sunday.

Delhi on Sunday reported over 25,000 new cases.