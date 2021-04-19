Remdesivir production adequate, export banned precautionary says Shah

New Delhi :

Shah said on Sunday, "The production of Remdisivir is adequate. We have banned export as precautionary but in panic people are buying in bulk which is leading to a shortage."

"I appeal to the people to buy it when only the doctor prescribes," he added.

The response comes after many state governments,including Maharashtra have complained about the shortage of the injections .

India on Sunday reported 2,61,500 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day spike ever, pushing the country's overall Covid tally to 1,47,88,109, according to the Health Ministry data.