Remdesivir production adequate, export banned precautionary says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the production of the life saving drug Remdesivir is 'adequate' and as a precautionary measure its export has been banned.
New Delhi:
Shah said on Sunday, "The production of Remdisivir is adequate. We have banned export as precautionary but in panic people are buying in bulk which is leading to a shortage."
"I appeal to the people to buy it when only the doctor prescribes," he added.
The response comes after many state governments,including Maharashtra have complained about the shortage of the injections .
India on Sunday reported 2,61,500 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day spike ever, pushing the country's overall Covid tally to 1,47,88,109, according to the Health Ministry data.
Conversations