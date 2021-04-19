Covid deaths in Gujarat under-reported: Chidambaram

Ahmedabad :

Citing media reports, Chidambaram said 'Covid-caused deaths are being mis-reported as caused by cardiac arrest, chronic diabetes'.

He said while Gujarat officially reported 78 Covid-caused deaths on Friday (April 17), the media reported that 689 bodies were cremated in seven cities alone following the Covid protocol.

"That is the Gujarat model!" added Chidambaram.

India reported 2,61,500 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike ever, pushing the country's overall Covid tally to 1,47,88,109, according to the Health Ministry data released.

The country has been recording over two lakh Covid cases every day for the past few days. India recorded 2,34,692 cases were reported on Saturday, 2,00,739 and 2,17,353 cases on Thursday and Friday respectively.