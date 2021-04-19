Stop oxygen supply for industrial use, Home Secy tells states

Bangalore :

"This is keeping in view the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in various parts of the country and the resultant rapid demand for medical oxygen, particularly in high-burden states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, etc," he said.

The letter follows the decision taken by the Centre, on the recommendations of the Empowered Group-II, that the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers is prohibited (except in nine industries) forthwith from April 22 till further orders, so as to augment supply for medical oxygen in the country and to save precious lives.