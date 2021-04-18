Delhi orders case against four airlines for carrying passengers without tests

New Delhi :

Sources told IANS that around 130 such passengers have been carried by four airlines - IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet and AirAsia.





"The Delhi government has directed the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) police station to lodge FIRs against IndiGo, Spicejet, Vistara and AirAsia," the Delhi Chief Minister's Office said.





The action would be taken under the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) norms to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.





The DDMA, the apex authority in the Covid fight, had earlier made RT-PCR tests, not older than 72 hours before departure, mandatory for all passengers coming from Maharashtra to Delhi. Passengers who are found positive will be quarantined at home or hospital for 10 days. Those without a negative report will be placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days, it had said.





The stringent action comes at a time when the national capital is recording a surge in daily Covid-19 cases which crossed 24,000 mark on Saturday.