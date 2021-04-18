Highest single day spike of 1,526 new cases in JK

Jammu :

Officials said 1,526 tested positive on Sunday, 547 from Jammu division and 979 from Kashmir division as 963 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.





Six patients succumbed to the virus taking the number of people killed by coronavirus in J&K to 2,057.





So far, 146,692 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 133,168 have recovered.





The number of active cases is 11,467 out of which 4,254 are from Jammu division and 7,213 are from Kashmir division.