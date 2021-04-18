'Delhi Corona App' updated to serve in current crisis

New Delhi :

Developed by the state Information Technology Department and IIT-Delhi to contain a self-assessment tool, guidelines and all important helplines to ensure right information to people during the pandemic last year, it had served the purpose of accessing lockdown services like ration, e-pass and hunger relief/shelter centres.





Now, the updated Delhi Corona app is serving to access e-pass for emergency travelling, booking for vaccination, information regarding beds in Delhi government hospitals, for plasma and many other health services.





Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that all government and private hospitals have been given separate login IDs to provide authentic information.





As of now, lockdown has not been imposed in the national capital, though daily Covid cases have risen multi-fold. Last year, Delhi had registered the highest single-day spike of 8,500, while this year, over 24,000 new cases were reported on Saturday.





In its attempt to break the chain of infection, the Delhi government has imposed certain restrictions, including night curfew and weekend curfews.





Sources in Delhi government told IANS that two private hospitals in Delhi have been found giving inaccurate information about beds availability and they will be penalised for violating Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) norms.