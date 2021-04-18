Covid surge: Delhi HC to hear only urgent matters from Monday

New Delhi :

The order issued by Registrar General said, "In continuation of this Court's Office Order No. 223/RG/DHC/2021 dated 8.4.2021, keeping in view the alarming rise in the Covid-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi, it has been ordered that all the Hon'ble Benches of this Court shall, with effect from 19.04.2021, take up extremely urgent matters filed in the year 2021 only."





"It has been further ordered that the other pending routine/non-urgent matters and the matters filed/listed before this Court between 22.3.2020 and 31.12.2020 shall not be taken up by this Court and such matters shall be adjourned "en bloc" as per the dates already notified. In case of any extreme urgency, the request in the pending matters may be made on the already notified designated link."