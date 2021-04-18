Delhi CM urges Harsh Vardhan to increase beds in Centre's hospitals

New Delhi :

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Kejriwal said that coronavirus is spreading exponentially and nobody knows when it would reach its peak. "I spoke to Union Health Minister and told him that there is now a huge shortage of beds, oxygen, Remdesivir, and Tocilizumab, which must be made available by the Central government for adequate treatment of Covid-19 patients," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also pointed about shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients in two main Central government-run hospitals - AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals. "In AIIMS, there are a total 11,62 beds of which only 23 have been reserved for the Covid patients while Safdarjung hospital has around 2,900 beds out of which only 204 have been reserved for Covid patients," Kejriwal claimed.

He said, "I requested the Union Health Minister to reserve at least 50 per cent beds for Covid patients. Similarly, ICU beds should also be provided."

Kejriwal stated that, in November, the Central Government had allotted around 4,100 beds in its hospitals when Delhi was facing the third wave of coronavirus and the highest daily tally was 8,500. As of today, the Centre has provided only 1,800 beds in its hospitals while the daily Covid-19 cases have crossed 24,000 on Saturday.