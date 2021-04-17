Booking wedding venues? Collect passes from DCs: Karnataka govt

Bangalore :

Booking venues for marriages in Karnataka will now require prior permission from the Deputy Commissioners of respective districts, whose office would issue a prescribed number of passes for people attending, depending on whether it is an indoor or outdoor event, authorities said on Saturday.





The move comes a day after the state government on Friday issued an order aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19, according to which 200 people will be permitted to attend marriages held in an open space, while in a closed space, the limit is 100.





The deputy commissioner's office would issue 100 passes and 200 passes respectively for indoor and outdoor weddings, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said. If there are more people, the wedding hall or choultries will be closed, he added.





Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said this will not be applicable to weddings halls and choultries that have already been booked, and will be applicable for bookings here on.





"Marriages that have already been booked will continue following the restrictions that are already in place. As this (COVID) wave is expected to be there till May end, we have decided to enforce stricter measures for marriages," he said.





The Ministers accompanied by Health Minister K Sudhakar also said a video conference will be held on Monday to discuss the COVID situation in Bengaluru along with all the legislators and Ministers from the city.





They were speaking to reporters after a video conference with department heads, deputy commissioners of various districts, SPs and officials of health department, that was attended by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, among others.





Ashoka also said temple fairs will not be allowed and in case it is held, DC and SPs there will be held responsible.





He asked DCs and SPs to visit temples one month ahead of the fairs and convince people against holding it.





Ashoka said the government is making provision for beds now itself, anticipating a 50 per cent peak in cases requiring hospitalisation in the days to come, compared to last time.





Also, DCs have been asked to recruit data operators as per the requirement, he said, adding that additional funds will be released to DCs on Monday for mitigating COVID situations. He asked them to see that cremation of COVID patients were conducted respectfully without any room for complaints.





He asserted that vaccinations and testing should be enhanced on a war-footing to check the impact of a possible third wave.





Noting that all arrangements have been made to see to it that there is no shortage of oxygen, Bommai said companies have been asked to enhance production. "We will also take help from commercial oxygen producers."