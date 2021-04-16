Delhi CM calls emergency meeting, Sisodia to head Covid management

New Delhi :

The meeting at 4 p.m. will be attended by Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials.





The Chief Ministers Office (CMO) informed that the emergency meeting was called to take stock of the Covid-19 situation and implementation of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) guidelines issued in view Covid-19.





Meanwhile, the state government on Friday also announced that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be the 'Nodal Minister' for Covid-19 situation in the national capital.





"Manish Sisodia, Dy. Chief Minister, shall function as Nodal Minister for COVID management and shall be responsible for inter-ministerial coordination till further orders," an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev stated.





The national capital has been reporting over 15,000 new Covid-19 cases for the last two consecutive days. The capital City reported 17,284 cases on April 14 and 16,699 cases on April 15.