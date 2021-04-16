India reports over 2 lakh new Covid cases for 2nd straight day

New Delhi :

This is the second consecutive day that the country has registered over 2 lakh cases. On Thursday, the number was 2,00,739.





Also in the last 24 hours, there were 1,185 new Covid-19 fatalities, the second consecutive day with over a thousand deaths.





This took the overall death toll in the country to 1,74,308.





Meanwhile, the daily active cases tally on Friday rose to 15,69,743.





A total of 1,18,302 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,25,47,866, with a recovery rate of 88.31 per cent.





The Health Ministry said that a total of 14,73,210 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.





So far, 26,34,76,625 samples have been tested in the country.





According to the government data, a total of 27,30,359 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 11,72,23,509.