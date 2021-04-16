Fri, Apr 16, 2021

Akali Dal MP Harsimrat tests Covid-19 positive

Published: Apr 16,202111:43 AM by IANS

Akali Dal MP and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday tested Covid-19 positive. Earlier, her husband Sukhbir Badal had contacted the virus.

File photo.
Chandigarh:
"Dear all, I've tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions," she informed in a tweet. 

"I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest." 

Her husband, who is also a Member of Parliament, had tested positive on March 16. He was discharged from a private hospital in Gurugram on March 24.

Conversations