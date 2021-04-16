5 updates on Kumbh Mela: Akhada declares early conclusion, K'taka makes Covid-19 tests mandatory

Haridwar :

1. Ravindra Puri Maharaj, secretary of the Niranjani Akhada said, “Due to the growing number of Covid cases, Haridwar is not in good shape. We have taken the decision to conclude the Kumbh on April 17. ” “Regarding the shahi snan on April 27, we will take steps in accordance with the decision of Akhada Parishad. A bunch of sadhus will participate in the fourth shahi snan from our akhada,” Maharaj said.





2. "Sadhus associated with the Akhara have been advised to leave for their destinations on Saturday, April 17, after taking snan (in Ganga),” Puri said, appealing to other Akhadas to curtail the Kumbh Mela for seers.





3. “Overcrowding Haridwar is not appropriate in the present scenario. Many of our staffs and sadhus have fallen ill,” Kailash Giri, Acharya Mahamandeleshwar said.





4. The Uttarakhand government on Thursday restricted gatherings for social, religious and political events to 200 people but exempted Kumbh Mela from it. Uttarakhand has recorded over 2,220 new coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day spike so far, with Dehradun and Haridwar districts emerging as major hotspots. Out of the new cases, Dehradun reported 914 new cases alone. With 613 new cases in Haridwar, the city’s Covid tally surged to 2,780 between April 10 and April 15.



