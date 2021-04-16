1,500 security personnel to be deployed for Tirupati bypoll

Tirupathi :

Chittoor Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Thursday said these will include district policemen as well as four companies of paramilitary forces.





He said 274 polling booths will be set up at 187 polling locations, and of the latter, 87 have been identified as sensitive.





He also said 33 route mobile parties, 11 special strike forces and six flying squads have also been arranged.





According to Kumar, 48 hours before the election day, no non-voter should stay in the area and all the hotels, lodges, halls and other such establishments have been told not to rent out their premises to outsiders.





Police seized liquor and vehicles worth Rs 1.44 crore in their checks carried out at 25 inter-district as well as inter-state check posts.





The police chief shared a Whatsapp number, 9440900005, for people to share polling day and vote counting time violations.