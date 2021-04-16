Editorial: More vaccines, but less vaccination

Chennai :

A day after it approved Sputnik V, the Russian-developed vaccine, for emergency use, the Centre has lowered the approval bar by announcing that those vaccines cleared by drug regulatory agencies would get the nod. What this means is simple – that the country is faced with a vaccine shortage, even if it has enough, as the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan combatively claimed, to meet its immediate requirements.





Clearly, the country has been less than prepared and failed to foresee the extent and the virulence of the second coronavirus wave. While Sputnik may not take too long to roll out, given tie-ups with five Indian pharmaceutical firms, it will be some months before production attains significant levels. The new approval policy ushered in on the recommendation of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration widens the net and has the potential to bring vaccines from the US made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to the country. Bridging trials will take place along with vaccination, under the new regime.





On Thursday, the government said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), headed by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), will process applications seeking approval for restricted emergency use of foreign-made COVID-19 vaccines within three working days from the date of submission.





However, a major question remains about the viability of this new policy – pricing. Unlike some other countries, India has not made any risk investment in these vaccines, which means it is likely to come at a price tag much steeper than what the Centre pays for Covishield and Covaxin, which are manufactured here. Having exported some 1.82 cr doses of vaccine, as a part of its commitment under the global alliance COVAX, and possibly comfortable in the belief that numbers would not rise so sharply again, India now finds itself in a position where it admits the need to “expand the basket of vaccines and hasten the pace of coverage.”





The Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech manufactures of Covishield and Covaxin, respectively, have sought Central funding to boost their stretched production capacities, something that should be done now, and perhaps – even if this is said with the luxury of hindsight – much earlier. The controversy over vaccine shortage is essentially about numbers and has acquired a confusing and ugly political hue. But Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has other numbers as well that he should really be worried about. After the initial burst following the expansion of the vaccine programme to include over 45s, there has been a tapering off over the past week or so.





As things stand, India is way behind on the vaccination-population ratio, having jabbed only around 7,000 for every lakh, a poor comparison to countries like the US and the UK, for which the corresponding number is over 50,000. At the same time, the second wave has posed other challenges such as the paucity of hospital beds and shortages of Remdesivir, which is critical in treating those afflicted gravely. Much as it is unpleasant to say this, it is probable that the worst is still to come. With Maharashtra re-imposing a partial lockdown and other States mulling over tighter curbs, the depressing reality is that the COVID-19 story is far from over yet.