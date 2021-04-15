Super-spreader, campaign opportunity: Global media reaction to surge of Covid-19 cases at Kumbh Mela

Chennai :

In the last five days, 2,167 Covid-19 cases have been detected at Haridwar's Kumbh Mela. According to the Uttarakhand State Control Room, there were 254 Covid-19 positive cases on 10 April, 386 on 11 April, 408 on 12 April, 594 on 13 April and 525 on 14 April.





International media has called this gathering a "super-spreader" and also highlighted the contrast in the government's attitude towards this gathering of Hindu devotees and that of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation of Muslims in New Delhi on March 25, 2020. The event had renewed stigma against Muslims, triggering a wave of business boycotts and hate speech towards them.





'Super-spreader': Aljazeera highlighted a senior Uttarakhand official's quote and termed the gathering a "super-spreader". In an article, it stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government refused to call off the festival that is scheduled to last the whole month, possibly fearing a backlash from religious leaders in the Hindu-majority country. “It is already a Aljazeera highlighted a senior Uttarakhand official's quote and termed the gathering a "super-spreader". In an article, it stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government refused to call off the festival that is scheduled to last the whole month, possibly fearing a backlash from religious leaders in the Hindu-majority country. “It is already a super-spreader because there is no space to test hundreds of thousands in a crammed city and the government neither has the facilities nor the manpower,” said a senior Uttarakhand official to the media house.





A Reuters article also called the congregation a "super-spreader" and used a tweet by Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma to drive the message home. “What you are seeing is not Kumbh Mela but it’s a corona atom bomb. I wonder who will be made accountable for this viral explosion,” he had tweeted.













Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar, on Wednesday. (PTI)





'Campaign opportunity': An article in The New York Times called the Kumbh Mela as a campaign opportunity. It stated: "The pilgrimage this year has coincided with a national election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose party is rooted in Hindu nationalist beliefs, saw the pilgrimage as a : An article in The New York Times called the Kumbh Mela as a campaign opportunity. It stated: "The pilgrimage this year has coincided with a national election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose party is rooted in Hindu nationalist beliefs, saw the pilgrimage as a campaign opportunity . So the budget for the festival and the nearby temporary city ballooned to $600 million, three times the cost of the 2013 festival."





'Mitigation tactics must be used': An editorial in The Washington Post said India is “engulfed” by Covid-19 infections but still people without face masks bathed in the Ganges river. “News reports say some people are lying in the streets outside of some hospitals, unable to find a bed, amid warnings from doctors that supplies of oxygen and ventilators are low,” the editorial noted India’s situation. It also noted: "Police said they tried to keep worshipers apart, but could not enforce social distancing; videos showed large, unmasked crowds of men and women jostling for space to stand."





The editorial also emphasised that vaccines offer hope, "but political leaders in Brazil, India and elsewhere must accept that in the short term, basic mitigation tactics — lockdowns, distancing, face masks and hygiene — will work and must be used."













Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, chief of the "Kinnar Akhara", congregation for transgender people, along with other members takes a holy dip in the Ganges during Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, on Wednesday. (Reuters)



