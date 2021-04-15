Night curfew hours extended in 10 UP cities

Lucknow :

The curfew will now begin at 8 p.m. and end at 7 a.m.

Earlier the curfew was from 9 p.m. to 6.am. The decision was taken during a virtual meeting of the 'Team 11' chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday.

Night curfew is presently in force in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur City, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Shravasti and Moradabad.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 22,439 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

Lucknow accounted for 5,183 of the cases followed by Prayagraj with 1,888, Varanasi with 1,859, Kanpur with 1,263 and Gorakhpur with 750 fresh cases of infection.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, has been allotted a bed at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in case his condition worsens.

Yogi Adityanath had gone into self-isolation on Tuesday as a "precautionary measure" after some officials at his office tested positive for Covid-19. He tested positive on Wednesday and has been working virtually.