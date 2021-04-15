Gujarat postpones class 10, 12 exams, gives mass promotion to rest

Gandhinagar :

The state education department said it will review the situation at a later date and decide accordingly.

Following the CBSE decision, the Gujarat government postponed the examination for the Classes 10 and 12, which had earlier been scheduled from May 10 to 25.

The government will review the situation on May 1 and then come out with an updated schedule. The students appearing in Classes 10 and 12 examinations will be provided adequate time of at least 15 days prior to the exam schedule whenever it is announced, said the officials.