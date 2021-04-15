Thu, Apr 15, 2021

Coronavirus-positive Cong candidate dies at Kolkata hospital

Published: Apr 15,2021

Representative Image
Kolkata:
Congress candidate Rezaul Haque died, who tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, died at a hospital here early on Thursday, health department sources said.

Haque, 46, the party's nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, was initially admitted to a private hospital in Jangipur on Wednesday following bouts of breathing trouble, they said.

He was later referred to a medical facility in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated at night.

Haque died around 5 am, the sources said.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury condoled his death and said the Election Commission should take note of the various instances of violation of safety protocols at poll rallies.

"I have written to the commission, stating how Covid regulations are being violated. We need to raise the awareness level," Chowdhury said.

Samsherganj goes to polls in the seventh phase of the assembly elections on April 26.

