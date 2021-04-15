Governors should supplement states' efforts to tackle Covid: Modi

New Delhi :

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan participated in the video conference convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the coronavirus pandemic situation, in which all the Governors have been asked to supplement the efforts of their respective states to tackle the virus.





"Governors can play an important role with the involvement of Red Cross volunteers, ex-servicemen, NCC, NSS, NGOs, youth associations in creating awareness among the people on Covid appropriate behaviour such as maintaining social distance, wearing mask, vaccination, etc. and curb the spread of the virus," said Modi.





The Prime Minister, who chaired the meeting, said the fight against coronavirus was at a crucial stage and the country was facing a serious situation.





"Testing and treatment capacities have been increased many times more than the previous year and the country developed manufacturing capabilities in RT-PCR testing kits, PPE kits, ventilators, etc. through Atmanirbhar programme and these can be now procured through the GEM portal," said Modi.





He called for raising RT-PCR testing percentage and decreasing positivity rate to less than 5 per cent while at the same time speeding up vaccination programme on a mission mode.





According to the Prime Minister, 11.1 crore people have been vaccinated in the country so far and a new vaccine has also been given emergency use approval.





Modi also prompted the Governors to encourage the use of AYUSH and traditional medicine in the treatment of coronavirus as much as possible.





Meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who also addressed the Governors, said India succeeded in the fight against coronavirus in 2020 and emphasized that the same experience will be useful now.





"Governors should supplement the efforts of state governments by involving leaders of all political parties, religious leaders and build consensus and involve them in guiding the people in observing Covid appropriate behaviour and following all Covid protocols as per the guidelines," said Naidu.





Along with all the Governors, Lieutenant Governors of union territories also joined the meeting.