Coronavirus: 9 samples of UK mutant strain, 4 double mutant found in Jharkhand

Ranchi :

Nine samples of UK mutant strain and four of the double mutant variant of coronavirus were found in Jharkhand on Wednesday. According to an official release of the Jharkhand government, eight UK mutant samples were from Ranchi and one was from the East Singhbhum district, whereas out of four double mutant strains 3 were from Ranchi and one from East Singhbhum.





Among all those samples detected with UK mutant and double variant strain, five were females and eight were males. A total of 52 samples have been sent to Regional Genome Sequencing Laboratory (RGSL), Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) Bhubaneshwar for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS).





The state government has appealed to citizens to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly so that the chain of the virus could be broken and the progression of this disease can be slowed down.