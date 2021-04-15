Government only indulging in sham of COVID 'vaccine festival', Rahul Gandhi alleges

New Delhi :

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the government over the handling of the COVID-19 situation and alleged that it is only indulging in a "sham" of a ''vaccine festival''.





He also alleged that there is no testing, no beds in hospitals, neither ventilators or oxygen and vaccine is also not available.





Gandhi also took a jibe asking what PM-CARES is doing, as huge donations were given to the fund for handling the COVID-19 situation.





"There are no tests or beds in hospitals. There are no ventilators or oxygen. The vaccine is also not there. But there is a sham of a festival. PM-CARES?" he asked.





His attack came after the government celebrated the 'Tika Utsav' (vaccine festival) from April 11 to 14.





India saw its highest single-day rise of 2,00,739 COVID-19 infections and 1,038 fatalities pushing the country' tally of cases to 1,40,74,564 and the total death toll to 1,73,123, according to official data.





The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country were recorded at 14,71,877 cases.