Idols of Mathura’s Shri Krishna temple lies buried under Agra mosque: Petition

A Mathura court has received a plea which has claimed that the idols of the Thakur Katra Keshav Dev temple in the city lie buried beneath Jama Masjid in Agra.





In his plea filed in the court of Senior Civil Judge Jyoti Singh, advocate Shailendra Singh, representing five petitioners from Lucknow, has demanded a radiological probe of Agra’s Jama Masjid or Jahanara Mosque, District Government Counsel Sanjay Gaur said.





The advocate has raised the demand claiming that idols of Katra Keshav Dev temple Mathura are buried under it, he said. The petitioners have requested the court to get a radiological and scientific ground of the mosque done by a team of Archaeological Survey of India’s scientists, the DGC said.





The advocate has filed the application as part of his lawsuit seeking the shifting away of the 17th century Shahi Masjid from near the birthplace of Lord Krishna in the Katra Keshav Dev temple here, Gaur said.