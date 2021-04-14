CBSE Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 exams postponed: 5 pointers for students

Chennai :

1. Although the Class 10 examinations, to be held between May 4 to June 14, have been cancelled, CBSE will still declare list of students who can progress to Class 11.





2. The board will declare the results depending upon the performance of the students in schools.

Dissatisfied students can appeal against it and may get the chance to take the examination later.





3. The decision to hold Class 12 exams will be held after the situation is reviewed on June 1. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has assured that candidates will be informed about the dates at least 15 days in advance.





4. Exams for Class 12 was postponed and not cancelled because the students will need the scores to apply for higher education.





5. Terming it a "correct" move, PMK founder S Ramadoss said the Tamil Nadu government should also cancel or postpone the state board's Class 12 exams as Covid-19 is spreading fast in the state. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has already postponed it's state board exams for Classes 10 and 12.



