Vijayan turns Covid negative, Chandy not yet

Thiruvananthapuram :

Both Vijayan and Chandy turned positive on April 8 and while the former was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, the latter is convalescing at a private hospital in the state capital.

Speaker Sreeramakrishnan is admitted to the Medical College hospital here.

Vijayan will leave for his home at Kannur shortly and would continue his quarantine as per the norms.

His daughter and her husband also turned Covid negative, but his wife Kamala Vijayan turned Covid positive and since she is asymptomatic, she will take rest at their Kannur residence.

Chandy had a gall bladder ailment and is being closely monitored at the hospital. His family prefers to get him discharged and take him to his residence here. The team of doctors treating him will take the final call on his discharge.

There has been a spike in Covid cases in the state since the past one week and the authorities have come out with strict protocols to contain the spread.